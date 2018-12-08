BidaskClub Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $610.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.54.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 25,156 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

