BidaskClub Upgrades CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

CASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

CASI stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $407.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.46.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer.

