Bill W. Wheat Sells 12,892 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $486,157.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $36.46 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,817,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,552,959,000 after buying an additional 381,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,114,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,675,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,076,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,407,000 after buying an additional 94,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,797,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,694,000 after buying an additional 223,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,788,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,143,000 after buying an additional 74,437 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a $51.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities set a $47.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

