BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.87. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $391.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $127.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $149,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,594,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $1,194,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $3,150,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

