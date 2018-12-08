Biopharmx (BPMX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million.

BPMX stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Biopharmx has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

In other Biopharmx news, Director Anja B. Krammer sold 500,000 shares of Biopharmx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Morlock sold 1,125,027 shares of Biopharmx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $202,504.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Biopharmx Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

