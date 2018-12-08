Biosig Technologies (BSGM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Biosig Technologies (NYSE:BSGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

About Biosig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

