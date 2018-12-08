BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Director Peter Mueller Acquires 8,795 Shares

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Director Peter Mueller bought 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $44,062.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 4th, Peter Mueller bought 4,007 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $20,555.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,254,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Director Peter Mueller Acquires 8,795 Shares” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/bioxcel-therapeutics-inc-btai-director-peter-mueller-acquires-8795-shares.html.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.