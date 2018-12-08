Bitdeal (BDL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Bitdeal has a total market capitalization of $46,174.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitdeal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Bitdeal has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitdeal

Bitdeal (CRYPTO:BDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. The official website for Bitdeal is bitdeal.co.in. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitdeal Coin Trading

Bitdeal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitdeal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitdeal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitdeal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

