Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Bitradio has a market cap of $127,269.00 and $95.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00055383 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005625 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,019,826 coins and its circulating supply is 7,019,822 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

