Shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.91” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/blackrock-ltd-duration-income-trust-blw-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-13-91.html.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.