Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.44 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NuVasive by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 223,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000.

In other news, insider Matthew Link sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $74,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,671 shares of company stock valued at $538,741. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NuVasive to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

