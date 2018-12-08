Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.64 Million Stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,897 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.21% of Re/Max worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,797,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,734,000 after purchasing an additional 395,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after purchasing an additional 198,539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 182,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,598,000 after purchasing an additional 148,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 124,920 shares during the last quarter.

RMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Re/Max from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Craig Hallum set a $50.00 price target on shares of Re/Max and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $30.76 on Friday. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Re/Max had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

