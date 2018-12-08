Bloom Energy (BE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on Bloom Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,934. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.05 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

