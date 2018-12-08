Blox (CDT) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Blox has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blox token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BigONE, Gatecoin and Gate.io. Blox has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $108,654.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.02906986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00134267 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00176531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.34 or 0.09786017 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,079,084 tokens. Blox’s official website is blox.io. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Gatecoin, BigONE, Binance, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

