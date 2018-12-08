Blucora (BCOR) & NowAuto Group (CAFI) Head to Head Review

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and NowAuto Group (OTCMKTS:CAFI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blucora and NowAuto Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 1 5 0 2.83 NowAuto Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blucora currently has a consensus price target of $38.05, suggesting a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Blucora’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than NowAuto Group.

Risk & Volatility

Blucora has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NowAuto Group has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Blucora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of NowAuto Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and NowAuto Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora 13.71% 14.56% 8.69% NowAuto Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blucora and NowAuto Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $509.56 million 2.76 $27.03 million $1.22 24.03 NowAuto Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than NowAuto Group.

Summary

Blucora beats NowAuto Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About NowAuto Group

Consumer Automotive Finance Inc. operates as a retailer in the used vehicle market of the United States. It focuses primarily on the buy here/pay here segment of the independent used vehicle sales and finance market. The company sells approximately 2000 and newer model-year used vehicles and provides related financing through sale type leases. As of December 31, 2010, it had two retail locations in Arizona. The company was formerly known as NowAuto Group, Inc. Consumer Automotive Finance Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

