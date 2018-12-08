Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 192.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,996,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

NYSE:BA opened at $323.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $279.90 and a 52 week high of $394.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

