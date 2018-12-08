BOK Financial (BOKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.44

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.44 and last traded at $79.11, with a volume of 8263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $114.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $408.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.81%.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,274.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $46,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,552.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 50.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

