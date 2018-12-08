Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Given a C$5.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. CSFB reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$7.00 to C$4.48 in a report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$3.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.26.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,089,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$4.16.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

