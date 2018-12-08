BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stake Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,874,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $857,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,481 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,380,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,697,000 after purchasing an additional 241,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,635,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,618 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after purchasing an additional 327,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,061,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,771,000 after purchasing an additional 219,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In other BorgWarner news, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $666,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $400,019.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,137.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,475 shares of company stock worth $1,526,992 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.80. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

