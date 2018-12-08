BoutsPro (BOUTS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,655.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $365,499.00 and approximately $12,655.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.02960280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00134918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00172034 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.58 or 0.09857367 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030402 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro was first traded on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

