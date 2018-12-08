Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 142.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after acquiring an additional 789,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,077,000 after purchasing an additional 670,588 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,205,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,486,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 203,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,307,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,310,000 after purchasing an additional 162,154 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Boyd Gaming from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

