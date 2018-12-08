BP (BP) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on BP (LON:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BP. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price (up from GBX 670 ($8.75)) on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of BP to a top pick rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays reissued a top pick rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an equal rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 695 ($9.08) in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 645.75 ($8.44).

BP stock opened at GBX 514.80 ($6.73) on Tuesday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98), for a total transaction of £106,800 ($139,553.12). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 171 shares of company stock valued at $93,273.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

