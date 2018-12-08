BP (BP) PT Set at GBX 675 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on BP (LON:BP) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 665 ($8.69) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a top pick rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 645.75 ($8.44).

Get BP alerts:

LON:BP opened at GBX 514.80 ($6.73) on Wednesday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 20,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98), for a total value of £106,800 ($139,553.12). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 171 shares of company stock valued at $93,273.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.