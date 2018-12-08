Brenton Andrew Kristof Purchases 20,000 Shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG) Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) insider Brenton Andrew Kristof bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,200.00.

Shares of TSE:PG opened at C$1.56 on Friday. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.39 and a 52 week high of C$3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

