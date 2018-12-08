Brian S. Peccarelli Sells 23,102 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 23,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.51, for a total transaction of C$1,166,882.02.

TSE:TRI traded down C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,058. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of C$46.69 and a 52 week high of C$68.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.34000002516801 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

