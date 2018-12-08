Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $782,000 Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 802.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 191,193 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 170,016 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 797,487 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,413,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,672,000 after buying an additional 3,727,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $11.57 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 target price on 3D Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Gabelli cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

