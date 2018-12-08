Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after buying an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 7,265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Bottomline Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

In related news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,926 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $397,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,299.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,491 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $484,368.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.89. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

