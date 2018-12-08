Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Takes $843,000 Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 319.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 57,096.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 162.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

EGLE opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.16. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $349.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $5,575,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 713,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,197.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,116,994 shares of company stock worth $9,680,397 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGLE. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

