Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) Trading Down 5.4%

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $12.00. 659,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 616,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 147.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Hna Eagle Holdco Llc sold 4,598,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $58,861,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,607,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,158,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after acquiring an additional 726,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

