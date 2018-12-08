Brightsphere Investment Group PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (BSIG)

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.77. 640,349 shares of the stock were exchanged. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 147.71%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Hna Eagle Holdco Llc sold 4,598,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $58,861,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

