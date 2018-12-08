Brink’s (BCO) Receives $97.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Brink’s to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

BCO stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.59. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.96 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,890,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Brink’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 96,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,096,000.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

