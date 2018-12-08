BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in WestRock Co (WRK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 67,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $3,178,387.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. WestRock Co has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WestRock Co will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on WestRock from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WestRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered WestRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in WestRock Co (WRK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-grows-stake-in-westrock-co-wrk.html.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.