BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,508 Shares of Zions Bancorp (ZION)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 2,443.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1,637.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock worth $1,170,272. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorp stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Zions Bancorp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zions Bancorp from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

