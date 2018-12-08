Broadcom (AVGO) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. MED assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Broadcom to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.33.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,836,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.98. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $274.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.27. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $4,578,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 189.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 121.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,329 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

