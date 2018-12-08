Brokerages Anticipate Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Autoliv from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. 808,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,212. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $75.99 and a 52 week high of $115.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,114,000 after acquiring an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 439,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after acquiring an additional 36,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

