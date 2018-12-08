Brokerages Anticipate Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.68 Million

Brokerages expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to announce sales of $63.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.75 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $44.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $225.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $266.30 million, with estimates ranging from $259.50 million to $273.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.18. 54,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,670. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $704.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.07.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 4,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $88,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $128,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10,325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

