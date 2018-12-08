Brokerages Anticipate Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report sales of $95.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.30 million and the highest is $96.14 million. Cyberark Software posted sales of $80.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full year sales of $329.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.00 million to $330.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $391.25 million, with estimates ranging from $384.00 million to $404.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.82 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.09. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $84.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cyberark Software by 130.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

