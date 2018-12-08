Brokerages Anticipate Home Depot Inc (HD) Will Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Home Depot reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $10.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.79. 6,096,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,125. The firm has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $215.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $2,323,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,022.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 250 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,189,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,763 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,129,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,062,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.