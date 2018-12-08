Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.69 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post sales of $9.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.72 billion and the lowest is $9.64 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $10.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $41.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.74 billion to $41.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.80 billion to $38.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

NYSE HON traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $138.71. 3,163,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,260. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $137.14 and a 52-week high of $167.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,666,914,000 after purchasing an additional 456,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,638,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,104,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,249,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,918,000 after acquiring an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $969,984,000 after acquiring an additional 110,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,395,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.