Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) to Post -$1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.