Brokerages Anticipate Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (SLGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.49). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.21. 14,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,577. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the second quarter worth $102,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 231,786 shares during the period. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

