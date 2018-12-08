Brokerages Anticipate World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. World Wrestling Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover World Wrestling Entertainment.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.08 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

In related news, CAO Mark Kowal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $869,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 306,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $22,867,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,335,605. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 31.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,743,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

