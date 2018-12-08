Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (DFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $81.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $289,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,680.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $2,314,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,180,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,110,373.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,463. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 796,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,316 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 912,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

