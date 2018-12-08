Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 101.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.