Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $860.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post sales of $860.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $855.90 million to $870.00 million. Illumina posted sales of $778.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Argus set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.94.

ILMN traded down $12.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $321.41. 1,086,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,090. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. Illumina has a one year low of $207.51 and a one year high of $372.61.

In other news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $1,037,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,636,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Stapley sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $329,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,374.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,082 shares of company stock worth $23,398,609. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,976,649,000 after acquiring an additional 188,516 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,826,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,771,511,000 after acquiring an additional 528,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $1,482,837,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,429,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $524,609,000 after acquiring an additional 102,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 272.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,023,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $375,668,000 after acquiring an additional 748,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

