Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) to Announce -$1.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.01) and the highest is ($1.34). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.68) to ($4.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 508.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5800.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of RARE opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $90.98.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $603,469.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $298,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,250 shares of company stock worth $2,652,809 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,009,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,094,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $20,045,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.