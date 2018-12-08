Brokerages Set $2.00 Target Price for Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NASDAQ:FSI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Flexible Solutions International’s rating score has improved by 80% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Flexible Solutions International an industry rank of 193 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSI opened at $1.50 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.

