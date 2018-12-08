Brokerages Set $31.67 Target Price for Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $31.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 90 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 18,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,512. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Bellinson acquired 8,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $214,047.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

