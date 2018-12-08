Brokerages Set $48.83 Target Price for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.64 (Buy) from the seven brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $48.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Coca-Cola European Partners an industry rank of 206 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,442,321,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,648,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,101,000. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,896,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,105,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.04. 1,205,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $49.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

