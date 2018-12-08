Brokerages Set AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) PT at $58.00

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised AlarmCom to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on AlarmCom from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh Panero sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $63,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $274,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,467 shares of company stock worth $12,884,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the third quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AlarmCom by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,323,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AlarmCom by 66.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AlarmCom by 42.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in AlarmCom by 15.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 120,363 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. 498,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,992. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.69.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $111.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.